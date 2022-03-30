Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch own SiriusXM channel

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to launch their own exclusive SiriusXM Channel.

The new channel, called ‘Whole Lotta Red Hot’ will air from April 1 on channel 315. It coincides with the day the band release new album ‘Unlimited Love’.

The channel will feature music from the group’s career across studio and live performances, as well as from bands that have influenced the Chili Peppers themselves.

Each month, a classic live concert from the band’s archives will also air on the channel, and will begin with a never-before aired 2006 concert from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Scott Greenstein – SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer – added: “Through the decades, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been the rarest of rock bands, blending multiple musical genres and artistically pushing well beyond their early days of alternative rock, to reach a worldwide audience.

“We are excited to bring our subscribers this special channel, created with the band and delivering a unique audio experience for all Red Hot Chili Peppers fans.”

In a statement, the band spoke about their upcoming new record and radio channel saying: “Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could.

“Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album ‘Unlimited Love’ is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission.

“We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it and tune in to our new SiriusXM channel Whole Lotta Red Hot.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also recently announced dates for their upcoming world stadium tour in 2022, with support from The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more.