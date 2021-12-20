Watch Red Velvet, ITZY, STAYC and more cover Girls’ Generation’s ‘Way To Go’

Members from nine current K-pop girl groups have come together to perform an energetic cover of Girls’ Generation’s ‘Way To Go’.

On December 17, Red Velvet’s Wendy, OH MY GIRL’s Jiho, Brave Girls’ Yuna, ITZY’s Chaeryeong and Yuna, STAYC’s Sieun and Yoon, and IVE’s Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin collaborated on a cover of Girls’ Generation’s 2009 track ‘Way To Go’ during the 2021 KBS Song Festival.

Complete with the song’s original choreography, the nine girl group members took to a Christmas-themed stage in pastel-coloured cardigans and tennis skirts to perform the upbeat track. “But have strength, we’ve made it this far / This is really nothing at all / Let’s change this world / Filled with things beyond apprehension / This complicated world is exciting / Because of one reason, it’s you,” they sing.

The collaboration was first announced by KBS last week, where a representative from the television network had stated that it would “move the hearts of audiences in the cold winter”.

Later that night, each performer also took to the stage with their respective groups. Notably, Brave Girls, STAYC and IVE’s appearances had marked the three acts’ first-ever performances at the annual end-of-year festival.

In other K-pop news, Red Velvet’s Seulgi is set to collaborate with GOT7 member BamBam on his upcoming single ‘Who Are You’. The brand-new track along with its music video is due out on December 28 at 6pm KST.