Hear a snippet of Red Velvet’s upcoming single ‘Queendom’

Red Velvet have shared a snippet of their highly-anticipated new song ‘Queendom’, alongside a preview of its choreography.

During the latest episode of South Korean variety show MMTG, the five-member act gave viewers a preview of their upcoming song ‘Queendom’. At the request of interviewer and producer Lee Eun-jae, Red Velvet performed a snippet of their energetic new single for the first time.

“This is our first time [showcasing the new song], I’m nervous!,” said vocalist Wendy. “If we all dance together, you’ll get a better feel of it,” added the group’s main dancer Seulgi.

“La di da du ba ba di la / Let’s start again, that’s our queendom, yeah / La di da du ba ba di la, La di da du ba ba di la / The moment our hands touch, that’s our queendom,” the members sang in the bright, synth-filled snippet.

‘Queendom’, which drops on August 16, will mark Red Velvet’s first release in about 18 months, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’. Shortly after the release, vocalist Wendy suffered a stage accident that left her hospitalised for several months. She returned from hiatus earlier this year with her debut solo album ‘Like Water’.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the project will feature six songs. Moreover, Red Velvet will also be holding an online fan meeting on the day of the album’s release in celebration of the group’s seventh anniversary.

SM Entertainment first revealed that Red Velvet would make an August comeback back in June. Leading up to the official comeback announcement, they launched a week-long throwback project titled ‘Queens Mystic General Store’ last month.

Using a “vintage store” concept, the project took fans on a trip down memory lane, showcasing costumes and objects from the group’s previous music videos. It also featured the ‘Queens Archive’ video series, comprising mini-music videos for beloved B-sides such as ‘I Just’, ‘Bad Dracula’ and more.