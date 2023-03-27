Red Velvet announce ‘R to V’ world tour

K-pop girl group Red Velvet have announced their upcoming ‘R to V’ world tour.

Today (March 27), the quintet revealed that they will be bringing their upcoming ‘R to V’ concert tour to major cities in Asia and Europe. The girl group had initially announced two shows in Seoul, South Korea for their concert tour.

The Asia leg of Red Velvet’s ‘R to V’ world tour will kick off an April 21 in Singapore. The girl group will then play two shows in the Japanese city of Yokohama in early May, before heading to the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

Red Velvet will head to Paris, France on May 24 to kick off the Europe leg of their ‘R to V’ tour. The quintet will also play concerts in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom as part of their world tour.

Notably, between the dates of their European tour, the girl group are also set to perform at Primavera Sound Festival in Spain on May 1 and 8 in Barcelona and Madrid, respectively. See the full Primavera line-up here.

More details on ticketing, venues and more for Red Velvet’s ‘R to V’ world tour are expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for more information.

The dates for Red Velvet’s ‘R to V’ world tour are:

APRIL

01 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

02 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

21 – Singapore



MAY

03 – Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

04 – Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

07 – Manila, Philippines

13 – Bangkok, Thailand

14 – Bangkok, Thailand

20 – Jakarta, Indonesia

24 – Paris, France

27 – Berlin, Germany

30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands



JUNE

01 – Barcelona, Spain, Parc del Fòrum (Primavera)

06 – London, United Kingdom

08 – Madrid, Spain, Ciudad del Rock (Primavera)

In November 2022, Red Velvet released their mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’, alongside a music video for lead single ‘Birthday’. That album was the second part of the group’s ‘The ReVe Festival 2022’ series, which began in March with ‘Feel My Rhythm’.