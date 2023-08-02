Red Velvet reveal they’re working on their third studio album

K-pop girl group Red Velvet have revealed plans to release their third studio album sometime this year.

Yesterday (August 1), Red Velvet held a livestream called ‘Ladies Night’ to commemorate their ninth anniversary as a group. During the event, the girl group revealed that they are working on their long-awaited third studio album, which they aim to release sometime this year.

“We are preparing our third full-length album,” member Yeri revealed near the end of the broadcast. “After this live, we have a meeting for our comeback. Our goal is to bring you the album [in] the second half of the year. Please wait for us. You will love this.”

Red Velvet confirms they have started preparations for their 3RD FULL ALBUM with the goal of releasing it later this year. They will have a meeting right after the live!#슬기 #SEULGI @RVsmtownpic.twitter.com/7dGS9yd5dF — KSG Updates (@KSGUpdates) August 1, 2023

Advertisement

Red Velvet’s upcoming release will be their first full-length album since 2017’s ‘Perfect Velvet’, which featured the lead single ‘Peek-a-Boo’. In between the studio album, the girl group have released seven mini-albums, the latest of which was November 2022’s ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’.

In addition to a full group album, Red Velvet member Wendy is also set to drop solo music this year. This is according to a previously released line-up of upcoming releases previewed by SM Entertainment in May.

In other Red Velvet news, Joy resumed her activities with the quintet in June following a short hiatus due to the “poor condition” of her health. The singer had been unable to join the girl group on the vast majority of their ‘R to V’ world tour, with her sole appearance outside of South Korea being at the Singapore stop.