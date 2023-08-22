Red Velvet’s Seulgi renews her contract with SM Entertainment

South Korean singer Seulgi of girl group Red Velvet has renewed her contract with K-pop agency SM Entertainment.

On August 21, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that Seulgi had decided to review her contract with SM Entertainment. The news was confirmed the next day (August 22) by the K-pop agency.

In a statement to Xportnews, as translated by Koreaboo, SM Entertainment said: “We have renewed our contract with Seulgi.” This is the second time the K-pop idol has renewed her contract with the entertainment company, after first re-signing in 2021 alongside her fellow Red Velvet members.

Seulgi’s decision to renew her contract with SM Entertainment comes after a tumultuous year for the K-pop agency, which saw a number of long-time artists leave the label. They include Girls’ Generation’s Sunny, and Super Junior members Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun.

Earlier this year, EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen also filed to terminate their contracts with the agency over alleged “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”. The trio have since reportedly revolved their differences with SM Entertainment.

In other Red Velvet news, the girl group previously said they are working on a new studio album. The news was revealed by member Yeri on August 1 during a livestream called ‘Ladies Night’, which was hekd to commemorate the group’s ninth anniversary.

In other Red Velvet news, Joy resumed her activities with the quintet in June following a short hiatus due to the “poor condition” of her health. The singer had been unable to join the girl group on the vast majority of their ‘R to V’ world tour, with her sole appearance outside of South Korea being at the Singapore stop.