Red Velvet’s Wendy covers Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Put Your Records On’

Red Velvet’s main vocalist Wendy has covered Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006 hit ‘Put Your Records On’.

On October 1, the official Instagram page of SBS Young Street, a radio programme hosted by Wendy, shared a clip of the Korean-American singer’s rendition of ‘Put Your Records On’. “Autumn Concert,” reads the accompanying caption. “Please listen to Wendy live.”

For her cover, Wendy stays true to Bailey Rae’s breezy, soulful version, singing over the instrumental track of the original. “Girl, put your records on, tell me your favourite song / You go ahead, let your hair down,” Wendy croons.

Advertisement

Wendy has been the regular host of SBS Power FM’s radio programme SBS Young Street since July this year. The singer had previously appeared radio shows such as NCT Night Night and Listen To Books as a special DJ.

The singer had been on a year-long hiatus in 2020, starting shortly after the release of Red Velvet’s December 2019 album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’ due to a stage accident during the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival. The singer suffered a pelvic fracture and broken wrist, among other injuries, and had to be hospitalised for two months.

The singer made her return in April this year with her debut mini-album ‘Like Water’, making her the first Red Velvet member to release a solo project. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Ruby C wrote that Wendy had “exude[d] a genuine warmth through her five-track release.”

Earlier this year, Red Velvet made their long-awaited return with their sixth mini-album ‘Queendom’ alongside its title track of the same name. The release had marked the group’s first comeback in 20 months.