Red Velvet’s Wendy admits she was “really nervous and stressed out” while on hiatus

Wendy of Red Velvet has revealed how she learnt to take a step back and heal during her 16-month hiatus.

In 2019, Wendy sustained serious injuries after falling from a platform during rehearsals for SBS’s Gayo Daejeon on Christmas Day. The singer spent three months in hospital and over a year recovering, only recently making her return with her first solo mini-album ‘Like Water’.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the Red Velvet member shared the feelings of restlessness she initially experienced. “For the first few months, I was really nervous and kind of stressed out that I wasn’t working,” Wendy said.

However, Wendy revealed that she eventually learnt to accept that she needed the rest after spending months with her family. “That time was really precious to me because I learned a lot from that. I guess I kind of grew up,” she said, adding that it was the first time she had lived with her parents in over a decade.

The singer also singled out album cut ‘When This Rain Stops’ as the most personal song on the album pointing out how its hopeful lyrics tell the story of how she learnt to take the time to heal. “It’s the same for everyone,” she said, in hopes that fans would be able to relate to the song’s message.”

“You work on and on and on. That’s all you ever do, and you think it’s normal. But once you take a step back you can see so many things out there that you haven’t seen, that you haven’t had the time or the energy to see,” she added.

“It’s okay to stop like this and take a break sometimes / even if it rains in your heart / When this rain stops / You can just smile again,” Wendy sings powerfully over the piano-driven ballad. In a glowing four-star review of the album, NME‘s Ruby C described the track as “one of comfort and assurance to both herself and the listener.”

On a lighter note, Wendy also talked about the recording process for ‘Best Friend’, a touching duet featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi. She shared that Seulgi, her bandmate and real-life best friend, was the first person who came to mind while deciding who to feature on the song.