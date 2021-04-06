Red Velvet’s Wendy on ‘Like Water’: “I want to show a new side of myself”

Wendy, the main vocalist of Red Velvet, has said she wanted to show fans a “new side” of herself with her debut solo mini-album, ‘Like Water’.

In a recent press conference (April 5), the Canadian-Korean singer shared her thoughts about the creation of the project, revealing that she felt “a greater sense of responsibility”. “I did my best to make music that contained my voice and my emotions. I worried about whether I could do well on my own, but a lot of people around me helped me out,” the singer stated, per Soompi.

Wendy added tried to both discover her own style while keeping the essence of Red Velvet. “I want to show a new side of myself as a solo singer, but I also thought a lot about how to keep the color of Red Velvet,” she shared. “Through the album-making process until now, I’ve been searching for my own color.”

According to the singer, she wanted to give listeners a sense of comfort though the five-track mini-album, noting that it “resembles my story”. She added: “I wanted to help people relate to and gain comfort from my voice.”

She then singled out the track ‘When This Rain Stops’ as a representation of her gratitude towards fans who have waited for her comeback, after a year-long hiatus due to an accident at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival. “Our fans waited for me for a long time,” she said. “I wanted to share my gratitude to them for the love I received, so I chose it as one of my title tracks.”

Wendy made her official return to Red Velvet on January 1, 2021 at the ‘SMTOWN Live Culture Humanity’ online concert, where they performed their 2019 song ‘Psycho’ as a full group for the first time. Last year, fellow members Irene and Seulgi debuted as a duo, releasing the mini-album, ‘Monster’.