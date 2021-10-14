RedHook announce 2022 ‘Bring Ya Mates’ tour, drop fan-starring ‘Sentimental Surgery’ video

RedHook have announced a five-date national tour for the first quarter of 2022, set to kick off in Melbourne at the tail end of January.

The alt-rock trio will then hit stages in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide, with support for those shows coming from Sydney-based pop-punk outfits The Dead Love and Down For Tomorrow. The tour will wrap up in Perth in mid-February, with RedHook joined by local punk group Shangrila and solo rocker RinRin.

Tickets for the full run are on sale now from RedHook’s website.

In a press release, the band say to expect “plenty of hijinks, laughs and surprises”, and noted that since the tour is dubbed ‘Bring Ya Mates’, punters are able to take advantage of wholesale ticket prices “Since we’re bringing our mates,” they said, “we’ve also got special group ticket discounts on offer for those who bring theirs.”

To coincide with new tour announcement, RedHook have shared a film clip for their latest single, ‘Sentimental Surgery’. Edited by Kim Quint (Polaris, In Hearts Wake) and presented vertically, the clip features a slate of cameos from the band’s international fanbase, with the band inviting them to share clips of themselves jamming along to the track in their best emo outfits.

Take a look at the clip below:

“We were pretty hamstrung with what we could do for this music video,” frontwoman Emmy Mack explained, “so we decided to invite our amazing community of fans to whip their phones out and get in on the fun. We hoped that, by embracing their sadboi/sadgirl roots, partying like it’s 2007 and celebrating how fun it once was be to be sad, it might help bring them some cheer and break up the monotony of lockdown.

“What we didn’t foresee was that watching all the fan footage back would actually bring us ridiculous amounts of joy at a time when we ourselves were really struggling.”

Initially released last month as a single, Mack described ‘Sentimental Surgery’ as “a punk party anthem inspired by the shared woes of lockdown (and feeling like a total cliche for writing a song about the shared woes of lockdown)”, noting that after the band’s experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she “found it really difficult to write a song about any other topic”.

In addition to their forthcoming headline tour, RedHook are slated to appear at the Sydney edition of the Full Tilt festival in November. They’ll also perform at next year’s UNIFY Gathering, appearing alongside the likes of Violent Soho and The Amity Affliction.

RedHook’s 2022 ‘Bring Ya Mates’ tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 28 – Melbourne, Max Watts

FEBRUARY

Friday 4 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 5 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 11 – Adelaide, Lions Art Factory

Saturday 12 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims