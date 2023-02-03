RedHook announce Australian headline tour, share new single ‘Off With Your Head’

RedHook have announced a headline Australian tour for May of this year.

The 11-date run kicks off with three back-to-back shows in Queensland from May 4. From there, RedHook will perform in Bunbury, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Melbourne, before finalising their trek with three successive shows in New South Wales. See the full list of RedHook’s Australian tour dates below, and head here to find tickets.

Australia this is gonna be one HELL of a good time 🔥 Bringing the album tour energy to your backyard this May with @badloveau @bellehavenband @higrenadejumper & presented by @triplej 🥳 Grab ya tickies right bloody hell NOW – https://t.co/X0NH9fCqhC pic.twitter.com/27snpklsG8 — RedHook (@weareredhook) February 2, 2023

The tour is in support of ‘Postcard From Living Hell’, RedHook’s debut album, set for release on April 21. The project has been previewed by the singles ‘Jabberwocky’, ‘SAY’ and the Sly Withers-assisted ‘Soju’.

Earlier today (February 3), the band released the album’s fourth single, ‘Off With Your Head’, which frontwoman Emmy Mack said was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

“I wrote the lyrics to ‘Off With Your Head’ at a time when I was feeling overwhelmed, appalled, and devastated by a number of horrifying injustices going on in the world around me,” she said in a press statement. “The overturning of Roe v. Wade robbed women and girls of the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies, the consequences of which I, along with many others, knew would be deadly and devastating.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on ‘Postcard From Living Hell’, Mack said the album – a follow-up to the 2021 EP ‘Bad Decisions’ – has “been a long time coming”. She continued: “This is something we’ve done purely for our fans. We have so much epic new music on the way that traverses the full spectrum of RedHook’s colourful sonic universe.”

Elsewhere, RedHook was recently announced as part of the line-up for the inaugural Australian edition of The Smashing Pumpkins’ festival The World Is A Vampire. That will run throughout the latter half of April, with Jane’s Addiction and Amyl And The Sniffers also featured on the bill.

RedHook’s 2023 Australian headline tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 4 — Maroochydore, Sol Bar

Friday 5 — Fortitude Valley, The Brightside

Saturday 6 — Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Bazaar

Thursday 11 — Bunbury, Prince of Wales Hotel

Friday 12 — Perth, Amplifier

Saturday 13 — Adelaide, Enigma Bar

Friday 19 — Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 20 — Melbourne, The Corner Hotel

Thursday 25 — Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 26 — Newcastle, Cambridge Sideroom

Saturday 27 — Crowbar, Sydney