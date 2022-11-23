RedHook announce debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ with Sly Withers-assisted single ‘Soju’

RedHook have released ‘Soju’, the latest single from their just-announced debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’.

‘Soju’ was produced by Stevie Knight, and enlists vocals from Sly Withers frontman Jono Mata, who contributes to the song’s second verse. The final chorus of the track is sung aloud by a live audience, recorded at RedHook’s headline show in Shellharbour earlier this year.

Speaking of ‘Soju’ in a press statement, RedHook vocalist Emmy Mack said it’s “​​about the perils of being a ‘people pleaser’”. She added: “It’s a ‘fuck you’ song, but it’s also simultaneously a ‘fuck me’ song because at the end of the day, it’s up to each of us to prioritise our own needs and not compromise our values to keep the peace. Some people like me just struggle with it a bit harder than others.”

Watch the music video for ‘Soju’ below:

The single coincides with the announcement of RedHook’s debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’, which will arrive on April 21, 2023. ‘Soju’ will feature on the tracklist of that LP alongside previous singles ‘Jabberwocky’ and ‘SAY’. Mack said the album – a follow-up to the 2021 EP ‘Bad Decisions’ – has “been a long time coming”.

“This is something we’ve done purely for our fans. We have so much epic new music on the way that traverses the full spectrum of RedHook’s colourful sonic universe,” she added. Mack and bandmates Craig Wilkinson, Alex Powys and Ned Jankovic wrapped up their headline ‘Bring Ya Mates’ tour earlier this year, taking to capital cities across the country throughout January and February.

Redhook have elsewhere released the standalone singles ‘Sentimental Surgery’ and ‘Low Budget Horror’, the latter of which was the band’s first self-produced effort. Elsewhere this year, Redhook appeared on the line-up of Sydney festival ShoreShocked, and performed a set at Groovin The Moo in April.

The Sydney rock band are gearing up for the upcoming festival Good Things, where they feature on the 2022 line-up alongside headliners Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX and TISM. Good Things will host two editions in Melbourne and Sydney early next month.