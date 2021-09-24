RedHook embrace their emo side on new single ‘Sentimental Surgery’

Sydney alt-rock trio RedHook have shared a buoyant new single titled ‘Sentimental Surgery’, largely inspired by the ‘90s and ‘00s emo-pop heavyweights they grew up with.

The track was produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath), and sees the band tap into a brighter, more melodic side of their musicality.

Over a bed of crunchy guitar prongs, frenetic drums and glitchy synths, frontwoman Emmy Mack sings: “No, I’m not OK / I’m a fucking emo cliche / Jamming all the sad songs / Cut me open, I need sentimental surgery.”

Listen to ‘Sentimental Surgery’ below:

In a press release, Mack described the new single as “a punk party anthem inspired by the shared woes of lockdown (and feeling like a total cliche for writing a song about the shared woes of lockdown)”, noting that after the band’s experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she “found it really difficult to write a song about any other topic”.

She continued: “Instead of trying to [write about something else], I decided to embrace the cliche and create a piece of music that expressed those sad feels, but also flipped them in a way that hopefully cheers people up, puts a smile on their face and makes them want to dance.”

‘Sentimental Surgery’ comes hot off the heels of RedHook’s debut EP, ‘Bad Decisions’, which was released independently back in April. It sported the singles ‘Cure 4 Psycho’ and ‘Kamikaze’, and took the band on a largely sold-out national tour throughout April and May.

The band have a suite of upcoming shows on the horizon, including an appearance at the District X festival in Sydney on Friday 29 October, and one at the local edition of Full Tilt in November. They’re also set to perform at next year’s UNIFY Gathering, appearing alongside the likes of Violent Soho and The Amity Affliction.