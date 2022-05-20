RedHook tackle sexual assault on raw new single ‘Jabberwocky’

This story contains discussion of sexual assault and harassment.

RedHook have returned with an intense new single titled ‘Jabberwocky’, showing a poignant and raw new side of the Eora/Sydney nu-metal outfit.

Musically, it fits well into the group’s catalogue, with belting guitars, tastefully modulated vocals and an explosive breakdown (which, as the band noted in a press release, was inspired more by dubstep than metal). It’s in the song’s lyrics that frontwoman Emmy Mack bares her soul, reflecting on her experience being sexually assaulted during RedHook’s first international tour.

Advertisement

In the chorus, she sings: “Wake me up ‘cause this isn’t real / It’s just a bad dream / A cave in my chest / Hell freezes in my bloodstream / But it’s all in my mind / ‘Cause I don’t believe / In this Jabberwocky.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Jabberwocky’, directed by Mack herself, below:

In a statement, Mack explained that ‘Jabberwocky’ was inspired by Alice In Wonderland, drawing parallels between the titular monster in the book and film, and the singer’s own coping mechanisms. In the 1985 film adaptation, Alice defeats the Jabberwocky by convincing herself it doesn’t exist; Mack did the same with her trauma, she noted, in an effort to “go on with the show”.

“As difficult as this song was to write, I felt like it was something I had to do,” she explained. “One of the main ways I cope when horrible things happen in life is by listening to music. But when this happened to me, for the very first time, I couldn’t find a song that resonated with what I was going through.

“Isn’t it strange that we’ve heard so many stories about high-profile male predators in the heavy music space over the past few years, and yet there are so few songs in the genre that deal with sexual assault itself from a female perspective? I really wanted to help change that.”

Advertisement

‘Jabberwocky’ is RedHook’s second new song for the year, following the release of ‘Low Budget Horror’ back in January. That track rode on the heels on last September’s ‘Sentimental Surgery’, making ‘Jabberwocky’ the band’s third standalone offering to chase their debut EP, ‘Bad Decisions’. The six-tracker landed independently last April, and sported the singles ‘Cure 4 Psycho’ and ‘Kamikaze’.

Fans will be able to hear the new songs live when RedHook support In Hearts Wake on all 28 dates of their Green Is The New Black regional tour – find all the details on that here.