RedHook take aim at online bullies on raging new single ‘Low Budget Horror’

RedHook have returned with a thrashy new single titled ‘Low Budget Horror’, described by frontwoman Emmy Mack as “a necessary catharsis” after a “messed-up experience” she had with an online bully.

Melding their thick-and-fast nu-metal flair with glitched-out vocal runs and a beat drawing influence from drum ’n’ bass acts like Pendulum, the band deliver a frantic, unremitting onslaught of energy on ‘Low Budget Horror’.

It paves the way for Mack to let loose with her vocal aggression – at times dipping into a guttural, more metal-centric style previously unheard from RedHook – as the singer explained in a press release that “this song is the sound of me processing all my thoughts and feelings around [the situation the song is based on] – anger, shock, disgust, pity”.

As for its thematic concept, Mack said the new single acts as “a metaphor for online bullies and the pain they try to inflict, casting their targets as victims in a gruesome public spectacle”, quipping that “more often than not, it’s a pretty D-grade performance”.

‘Low Budget Horror’ also marks RedHook’s first self-produced effort (with guitarist Craig Wilkinson manning the console), as well as the first track to feature bassist Ned Jankovic. Take a look at the lyric video for it below:

Delving further into the backstory of ‘Low Budget Horror’, Mack opened up about an incident she had with an antagonistic stranger during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney.

As she explained: “A person I’d never met before reached out over social media to give me a heads up that someone else, a total stranger to me, had been (and there really isn’t a more delicate way to put this) viciously blogging her attempts at home-wrecking my relationship.

“Then, after being confronted with what she’d been doing, the bully backtracked and blamed her actions on her mental health. I am so sick of people using mental health to justify hurting and harming others. It’s not.”

‘Low Budget Horror’ comes ahead of RedHook’s five-date national headline tour this May. Initially set to kick off later this month before being knocked back due to rise in local COVID-19 cases, the ‘Bring Your Mates’ tour will kick off in Melbourne on Friday May 6, before rolling through Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

The Dead Love and Down For Tomorrow will join RedHook for the first four shows of the run, with Shangrila and RinRin serving as support in Perth.

Elsewhere, RedHook are set to perform at this year’s edition of the UNIFY Gathering – which was recently postponed to March – alongside the likes of The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Teenage Joans, Short Stack and WAAX. They’ll also play the Sydney edition of Full Tilt, and the Halloween Hysteria festival in Brisbane.

‘Low Budget Horror’ follows the release of ‘Sentimental Surgery’ last September, marking the second standalone single to chase up their debut EP, ‘Bad Decisions’. That record landed independently last April, and sported the singles ‘Cure 4 Psycho’ and ‘Kamikaze’.