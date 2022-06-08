Regina Spektor shares new song ‘Loveology’ and adds more tour dates

Regina Spektor has released ‘Loveology’, another cut from her forthcoming album ‘Home, Before And After‘, which is out later this month.

The singer premiered the track in a handful of live settings in 2019 including in a debut appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers ahead of her Broadway residency.

“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor said in a statement.

“Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason, both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time, and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

‘Home, Before And After’ arrives on June 24 and marks Spektor’s first full-length album since 2016’s ‘Remember Us To Life’.

Alongside ‘Loveology’, Spektor has announced additional North American tour dates in support of her new record. The new October leg will see her stop in Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more places.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale this Friday (June 10) at 10am local time here.

Regina Spektor 2022 North American tour dates:

JUNE

25 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

26 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

28 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

JULY

05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

08 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Villar PAC

09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

19 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

AUGUST

01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

OCTOBER

09 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

14 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

19 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre

20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Last October, Lucy Dacus covered Spektor’s ‘Summer In The City’ during a gig in Chicago.