Regional groups to receive share of $200,000 Sony Foundation grant

Sony Foundation Australia has confirmed its previously announced $200,000 grant will be allocated to two bushfire-affected groups from regional Victoria and New South Wales.

The $200,000 was first directed to the Foundation of Rural and Regional Renewal in February during the ‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight’ benefit concert. Today, two organisations, Mallacoota Youth Group and Ulladalla High School, have been announced as the beneficiaries of the grant.

Mallacoota Youth Group will use the awarded funds to assist in building The Sanctuary, a youth centre that provides a space to run workshops, play music, make art and organise events. In Ulladalla, the funds will support the establishment of a ‘Sanctuary of Wellbeing and Renewal’ centre, which will help 1,200 students and their families, a number of whom lost their homes during the bushfires.

Additionally, Sony has revealed sales from its charity album, ‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief’, has reached $450,000. The proceeds of the album are going towards supporting “additional projects benefiting young Australians in bushfire affected communities”. The album compiled live recordings from act who performed at the concert, including Amy Shark, Delta Goodrem, Pete Murray, Baker Boy and KD Lang.

“We hope these communities see the success of this funding and special album as Australia’s way of saying we are standing by your side,” Foundation chief executive Sophie Ryan and Sony Entertainment Australia chairman Denis Handlin said in a joint statement.

“We are overwhelmed and humbled with the generosity from everyone involved, which now includes the retail partners who have passed on profits so that more funds can go to these communities.”