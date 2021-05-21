Regurgitator celebrate 25 years of ‘Tu Plang’ with a surprise deluxe reissue

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, ‘Tu Plang’, Brisbane rockers Regurgitator have shared a deluxe reissue featuring nine new tracks.

The digital edition of ‘Tu Plang: 25th Anniversary Edition’ was released today (May 21) without prior announcement.

In addition to all 14 tracks from the original 1996 release, it contains four B-side tracks – two from the ‘Miffy’s Simplicity’ single, and two from the ‘Kong Foo Sing’ single – and five tracks from a live performance recorded at Brisbane’s Festival Hall in 1998.

Listen to the newly-minted live version of ‘F.S.O.’ below:

A picture disc vinyl pressing of ‘Tu Plang’ was also announced, set for release in November (an exact date was not specified) as a tie-in for Aus Music Month.

The Platinum-certified ‘Tu Plang’ was a breakthrough release for Regurgitator, earning the band ARIA Awards for Best Debut Album and Best Alternative Release.

Regurgitator are currently on tour with the likes of Grinspoon, You Am I and Jebediah for the 2021 Spring Loaded festival. Kicking off earlier this month in Sydney, the nostalgia-forward event will continue to roll through capital cities and regional towns alike before wrapping up in Melbourne on November 27.

In addition, Regurgitator are set to perform at the Scene & Heard festival in Newcastle and the River Sounds festival in Bellingen, as well as a small handful of headline dates.

Regurgitator’s last full-length offering was a children’s album, ‘The Really Really Really Really Boring Album’, released in 2019 under the moniker Regurgitator’s Pogogo Show. Last year, vocalist and bassist Ben Ely released the self-titled debut album for his side-project It’s Magnetic.

Regurgitator’s Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 28 – Moorabbin, Kingston Town Hall

Saturday 29 – Moorabbin, Kingston Town Hall (as Regurgitator’s Pogogo Show)

JUNE

Saturday 19 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel (Spring Loaded Festival)

Sunday 20 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Saturday 26 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre (Spring Loaded Festival)

JULY

Friday 9 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sunday 18 – Ipswich, SPARK Festival (as Regurgitator’s Pogogo Show)

Friday 23 – Darwin, Darwin Amphitheatre (Spring Loaded Festival)

AUGUST

Saturday 14 – Bellingen, River Sounds

OCTOBER

Saturday 23 – Wollongong, McCabe Park (Spring Loaded Festival)

Saturday 30 – Perth, Red Hill Amphitheatre (Spring Loaded Festival)

NOVEMBER

Sunday 7 – Newcastle, Wickham Park (Scene & Heard Festival)

Saturday 27 – Melbourne, Mornington Racecourse (Spring Loaded Festival)