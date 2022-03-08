Regurgitator, Phil Jamieson and more to play flood relief concert in Brisbane this Friday

Brisbane venue The Brightside will host a 10-act benefit concert this Friday (March 11), raising funds to assist those affected by extreme flooding in the north-eastern NSW town of Lismore.

Regurgitator, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson and The Fauves will lead the bill, with the full line-up split between two stages (one inside The Brightside itself, and one in the venue’s car park). Other acts set to perform include Nice Biscuit, Seaside, Masochist, Sammm, Slowrip, Square Tugs and Mitch, Please.

100 per cent of proceeds generated by the gig will be donated to the Lismore Flood Appeal, with all artists – and the venue – offering their time without payment. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.

Advertisement

This is the second flood relief benefit show the Brightside will host. Over the weekend, they raised $18,727 for GIVIT to purchase essential items for flood victims in South-East Queensland and Northern NSW with a show that featured a DJ set from the likes of Spacey Jane and performances from Hope D, Asha Jefferies and more.

A growing number of shows have been together to raise funds for flood-affected areas. This Saturday (March 12) in Melbourne, Camp Cope frontwoman Georgia Maq will lead a gig aiming to help those in flood-damaged areas of NSW. Last Friday (March 4), Sunshine Coast duo The Dreggs raised a total of $6,878.40 for GIVIT with their Float On show in Brisbane.

Tonight (March 8), Boo Seeka, Choomba, Golding and more will perform at a Gold Coast gig dubbed Flood Raiser, with 100 per cent of proceeds from ticket sales split between GIVIT, the SES and Wildcare Australia.

Following the initial deluge in Queensland at the end of February, a fundraiser was launched for producer Dan Field, whose Brisbane studio space with others (including rapper Nerve) was flooded by “[five feet] of deluge and sewage water” with only a “fraction” of the space’s contents able to be recovered. You can contribute to that here.

Advertisement

Another fundraiser was also set up for producer Jono Ma, a member of psychedelic trio Jagwar Ma. His house and home studio in Byron Bay was flooded, with a GoFundMe launched by producer Chris Emerson (What So Not) and Lucy Washington. Contribute to that here.