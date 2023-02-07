Regurgitator to play ‘Unit’ in full at hometown show next month

Regurgitator have announced a special hometown show for next month, where they’ll play their seminal 1997 album ‘Unit’ in full, as part of a festival curated by the band themselves.

The UNITS festival will take place at Eatons Hill Outdoors & Ballroom in Brisbane on March 25, and also feature performances from DZ Deathrays, Custard, Butterfingers, Screamfeeder and more. See the full line-up below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (February 10) from 9am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier which you can register for that pre-sale here.

‘Unit’ marked Regurgitator’s second album, following 1996 debut ‘Tu-Plang’. It featured many of the band’s best-known songs, like ‘Polyester Girl’, ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As)’, ‘Black Bugs’ and ‘Everyday Formula’. Peaking at number four on the ARIA Albums Chart, it went on to win three Album of the Year, Best Group and Best Alternative Release at the 1998 ARIA Awards.

Advertisement

Last year, Warner reissued ‘Unit’ for its 25th anniversary. The deluxe digital edition contained 14 bonus tracks, including live cuts recorded at Brisbane’s Festival Hall and Sydney’s Annandale Hotel (in 1998 and 2001 respectively), B-sides, remixes and more. A year earlier, they released a similarly expanded 25th anniversary edition of ‘Tu-Plang’.

Regurgitator’s last conventional studio album was 2018’s ‘HEADROXX’. In 2019, they released their first children’s album, ‘The Really Really Really Really Boring Album’, credited to Regurgitator’s Pogogo Show.

Regurgitator’s UNITS line-up is:

Regurgitator (performing ‘Unit’ in full + more)

DZ Deathrays

Custard

Models

Butterfingers

Screamfeeder

Resin Dogs

Flangipanis

Glitoris

Mitch, Please

The Stress of Leisure

Platonic Sex