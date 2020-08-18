Regurgitator’s Ben Ely announces It’s Magnetic album launch show

It’s Magnetic, a new project led by Regurgitator bassist Ben Ely, have announced a launch show for their self-titled debut album.

The show will take place at Cupo and Concept in Ely’s hometown of Brisbane. The show was originally planned to occur alongside the album’s release in March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘It’s Magnetic’ launch will now go down on October 2, with Adele and The Chandeliers supporting. Due to indoor gathering restrictions, tickets to the show are limited – purchase them here via Oztix.

Ely plays in It’s Magnetic alongside the former owners of Brisbane venue Junk Bar, Mia Goodwin and Jame Trevaskis. They recorded their debut album live to tape at the remote Wild Mountain Sound Studio in Mount Nebo, Queensland.

The lone single from the album, ‘Heatwave’, was released with a music video shot in the forests of Mount Nebo and directed by Ely. Watch it below.

It’s Magnetic has a serious, gothic tone which is a significant departure from Ely’s work in Regurgitator. Last year, Ely celebrated 25 years of Regurgitator with the release of the greatest hits compilation ‘Quarter Pounder – 25 Years of Being Consumed’, and an accompanying anniversary tour.

Goodwin and Trevaskis announced they would be selling Junk Bar in May, writing in a note that they had decided “to quieten our life, and spend more time living on our mountain and in the recording studio”.