However, he is now set to “feature in the show in a different form” after testing positive for COVID-19 with “mild symptoms”.

Laurence won the contest for The Netherlands with ‘Arcade’ and was due to perform at the live final in Rotterdam this Saturday, as is usually customary of the previous contest’s winner.

2019 Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence won’t perform at the 2021 final this Saturday (May 22) after testing positive for COVID-19 .

Sietse Bakker, Executive Producer, said: “We are of course disappointed, first of all for Duncan, who deserves a live performance on our very own Eurovision stage after his 2019 victory and the worldwide success of ‘Arcade’.

“We couldn’t be more proud of his opening act for the first Semi-Final. Of course we wish Duncan a speedy recovery!”

Responding to the news, Duncan shared a single heartbreak emoji on Twitter.

💔 — Duncan Laurence (@dunclaurence) May 20, 2021

His management added: “Duncan is very disappointed, he has been looking forward to this for two years. We are very happy that he will still be seen in the final on Saturday, May 22.”

The latest blow to the contest comes after Daði Freyr announced that he will no longer perform live at his forthcoming Eurovision semi-final, after a bandmate tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer was set to fly the flag for Iceland with a performance of ’10 Years’ in tonight’s semi-final, but footage from a dress rehearsal will now be used at the event instead.

A separate bandmate also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The United Kingdom will be represented in Saturday’s contest by James Newman and his official entry, ‘Embers’.