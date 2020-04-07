Relive a Dune Rats show with their new music video for ‘Bad Habits’

Dune Rats have shared the music video for their track ‘Bad Habits’, which was premiered on YouTube today (April 7).

‘Bad Habits’ is taken from the Brisbane band’s latest record, ‘Hurry Up And Wait‘, released back in January. Their third studio album, it earned them the Number One spot on the ARIA charts and triple j’s feature album slot upon its release.

The clip for ‘Bad Habits’ features video snippets of Dune Rats during their album tour last month, which saw them visit Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Watch the video below:

In a statement, frontman Danny Beus said the band “always pictured ‘Bad Habits’ would be a live clip”.

“Even when recording it we’d joke about how big the chorus feels and fun it would be to play it live,” he said. “So we all feel really lucky we were able to go out on tour a few weeks back and film it while having an awesome time playing to epic crowds.”

Dune Rats were locked in to perform at Gold Coast’s Greener Pastures Festival in early May, but the event has since been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band’s US and Canada tour has also been cancelled, in addition to their appearance at Montreal’s Pouzza Fest.

Dune Rats’ European and UK tour dates, originally scheduled for March and April, have been pushed back to August.