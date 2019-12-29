Remainder of Falls Festival in Lorne cancelled due to “extreme” weather

Organisers have cancelled the remaining three days of Falls Festival in Lorne due to “extreme weather conditions”. The festival’s events in Byron Bay, Marion Bay and Fremantle are not affected.

Falls Festival was due to run in Lorne from December 28 to December 31, but the last three days have been axed because of “the predicted extreme weather conditions forecast for Monday December 30th in the Otways and surrounding region”, organisers explained.

They continued, “Forecasted conditions have gotten significantly worse in the past 12 hours, with information coming to light that has not been available to us before the event kicked off on December 28th.” Read their full message here.

Advertisement

Organisers have asked the 9,000 punters in attendance at Falls to evacuate their campsites. Gates to the festival site will close at 9am on December 30. All tickets to Falls Festival in Lorne will be refunded in full, and will be processed from 9am on December 30.

Acts such as Halsey, Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Playboi Carti, Peking Duk, Of Monsters And Men and Lewis Capaldi were due to headline Falls in Lorne from December 29 to 31.

Falls Festival in Marion Bay kicks off today and runs till December 31. Falls will take place in Byron Bay from December 31 to January 2, and move to Fremantle from January 4 to 5.

This cancellation follows several other music festivals and New Year’s events that have been called off or put on hold due to bushfires and weather crises, including Yours & Owls’ New Year’s Day of Dance in Wollongong, Rainbow Serpent Festival in Lexton, Victoria and Lost Paradise in Glenworth Valley.