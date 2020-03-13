REMI share two new songs from their new album ‘Fried’

REMI have announced their third album ‘Fried’ with two new songs, ‘Elevate’ and ‘Get It Right’ featuring Jace Excell.

The Melbourne hip-hop duo announced the new material on Instagram this morning (March 13) with a grainy film teaser video, directed by Barun Chatterjee.

‘Fried’ will be out April 24. Hear REMI’s new songs below:

In a press statement, MC Remi said ‘Elevate’ was inspired by Parliament and was “more about the feeling than the content”.

“I feel like all of that just exploded out of me and with some help with the arrangement from J, we were able to pay homage to those that came before us,” he said.

Remi continued, writing that “If ‘Elevate’ is an example of expression and fun, ‘Get it Right’ is what it takes to have that fun”.

“This song is the last song on our album. It’s a reflection. On our desires, our drive, our fear and our insecurities. The journey of maintaining inner strength and working tirelessly until you get it right,” he said.

REMI’s last full-length album, ‘Divas and Demons’, was released in 2016. Last year, they released the singles ‘Brain’ featuring Lori, and ‘5AM’ featuring Whosane.

Currently, their next tour date scheduled is at the Omeara in London on April 25. Australian dates are yet to be announced.