Remi Wolf adds headline shows to debut Australasian tour

Remi Wolf has announced a handful of headline shows for her upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, adding two dates each in both countries.

Already announced were the Californian artist’s sets at Beyond The Valley in Hesse, Victoria (where she’ll perform on Tuesday December 29), Wildlands in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane (set for Wednesday December 30, then Friday January 2 and Wednesday 7, respectively) and Field Day in Sydney (Thursday January 1).

Adding to those, Wolf announced today (November 2) that she will play her first Australian headline show in Melbourne, where she’s set to hit The Forum on Thursday January 5. She’ll follow that with a gig at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre the following night (January 6), before heading over to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Wellington.

Tickets for all four of the headline shows go on sale at 12pm local time this Friday (November 4), with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off at 11am tomorrow (November 3). Find tickets for the Aotearoan shows here, and for the Australian ones – as well as info on the pre-sale – here.

The tour comes in support of Wolf’s debut album, ‘Juno’, which arrived last October via Island. Following up on her 2020 EP ‘I’m Allergic To Dogs!’, the record was supported by a litany of singles including ‘Liz’, ‘Liquor Store’, ‘Quiet On Set’, ‘Guerrilla’ and ‘Anthony Kiedis’. A deluxe edition of the album also landed back in June, while in August, she told NME that new music is “being worked on”.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Charlotte Krol called ‘Juno’ a “whip-smart debut that encapsulates unsteadier days and the subsequent road to recovery”.

Remi Wolf’s 2022/23 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 29 – Gulidjan Land/Hesse, Beyond The Valley

Friday 30 – Boorloo/Perth, Wildlands

JANUARY

Sunday 1 – Warrang/Sydney, Field Day

Monday 2 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Wildlands

Thursday 5 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 6 – Warrang/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 7 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Wildlands

Friday 9 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Powerstation

Saturday 10 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, San Fran

