Remi Wolf announces remix EP, featuring Beck, Hot Chip, Panda Bear and more

Remi Wolf has announced a new remix EP, ‘We Love Dogs!’, containing remixes of tracks from the artist’s back catalogue.

Due out May 5 through Island, the collection will feature contributions from Beck, Free Nationals, Hot Chip, Nile Rodgers, Panda Bear and Tune-Yards, among others. Coinciding with the announcement, Wolf has shared the Sylvan Esso remix of ‘Rufufus’, taken from her 2019 debut, ‘You’re A Dog!’.

Listen to the remix below:

Advertisement

“Half of these artists are ones I studied in school and have admired since I was a teenager,” Wolf said in a statement.

“Needless to say I’m shook! I hope you dance, vibe, shower, and chill to these remixes! I hope you make a lasagna or an eggplant parmesan while you listen to them, too!!!”

‘I’m Allergic To Dogs’ was released in June last year, and included in NME’s list of the 20 best EPs and mixtapes of the year. Wolf also earned a spot on the NME 100 this year following the EP’s release.

Advertisement

The EP was given four-stars upon its release, praised as “a collection of songs so expertly crafted by an artist at the start of their career”.

Earlier this year, Wolf teamed up with friend Dominic Fike to release a collaborative version of her previously-released track ‘Photo ID’. Fike is also listed as a collaborator on the forthcoming remix EP.