Remi Wolf shares new track ‘Michael’ from deluxe edition of ‘Juno’

Remi Wolf has shared a brand new track called ‘Michael’ – check it out along with details of a new deluxe edition album below.

The track is the lead single from an expanded edition of Wolf’s 2021 debut album ‘Juno’, which is set to come out on June 3 via Virgin EMI.

‘Michael’ will be joined on the new deluxe edition by three other new songs and a set of re-purposed tracks from ‘Juno’.

Speaking of the new song, Wolf said: “I wrote ‘Michael’ with my friends Aaron Maine (known as the artist Porches) and Jack DeMeo. It was me and Aaron’s first time working together, and we had both just gotten back from a wild trip to Miami, so that energy carried over into the session. We wrote 3 songs that day but ‘Michael’ really stood out to us.

“When I was writing the song, I was just free-styling and letting words fall out. The meaning has come to me now after a couple months. The song paints a picture of a manic and obsessed woman who craves the high she gets from Michael’s attention and is willing to delve deep into an masochistic toxic pit to get it. I wanted the video to really paint a picture of this lady running around the city trying to find Michael. We filmed run and gun style in Argentina while I was on tour there, it was a bit of a whirlwind, which in the end added to the mania of the video.”

Watch Remi Wolf’s video for ‘Michael’ below.

Reviewing ‘Juno’ upon its release last year, NME described the album as “maximalist pop music that’s stuffed with moreish hooks, gloopy grooves and cartoonish ad libs. While the album pulls sonically from Wolf’s previous EPs and her love for Beck’s welding of hip-hop, R&B and funk on 1999’s ‘Midnite Vultures’, ‘Juno’ hears her dig deeper lyrically – from mania and burnout to breakups.”

Next month, Wolf will return to the UK for two headline gigs – on June 14 she’ll play London’s recently re-opened KOKO, before heading to Manchester Academy two days later.

Reviewing her set at the capital’s MOTH Club last November, NME said: “Throughout, Wolf’s music is impossible to pigeonhole. Tonight, over the course of a 17-song set, the Californian artist dabbles in punk, pop, indie, funk and dance – often at the same time. Vocally as well, she’s as comfortable rapping about fast food orgies (‘Quiet On Set) as she is belting out lyrics about love (‘Woo!’).

“Hell, she almost scats during ‘Sexy Villain’ but there’s no time to step back and dissect exactly what’s going on. Whatever you want to call it, Wolf makes party music and from the second she hits the stage, every moment is cause for celebration.”

Watch Remi Wolf’s NME Home Session from the COVID-19 lockdown above, and read the NME Big Read cover feature all about ‘Juno’ here.