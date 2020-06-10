Remote Control Records announce inaugural compilation ‘Bloom and Simmer’

Melbourne’s Remote Control Records have shared details of their first-ever compilation, entitled ‘Bloom and Simmer’.

The album will feature 21 previously unreleased tracks from Dot Dash Recordings (an imprint of Remote Control), Barely Dressed Records, Pool House Records, Part Time Records and Interstate 40. It is set to be released on June 26.

A slew of artists have contributed to the compilation, including Methyl Ethel, Carla Geneve, Gena Rose Bruce and many more. Find the full tracklist for the album below.

To kick things off, Remote Control have shared two singles – ‘Worry Wart’ from Sunbeam Sound Machine, and a cover of Christine and the Queens’ 2018 track ‘The Walker’ by HANDSOME and Essie Holt.

Listen to the tracks below:

Per a press release, Sunbeam Sound Machine – aka multi-instrumentalist Nick Sowersby – said ‘Worry Wart’ had been “kicking around in my head for years”.

“I’ve tried to record versions of it for previous albums but it just didn’t quite work so it never made the cut,” said Somersby in a statement.

“I started recording it again this year and although it finally came together, I still didn’t feel like it would fit onto the next album. That’s when Dot Dash rang asking if I had anything I’d want to put onto a compilation. The song is about a frequent daydream I had when I was very little about my family having secretly been aliens the whole time, and the day when they all revealed their secret and flew away. I think it’s about wanting to hold onto your loved ones.”

HANDSOME – the project of Caitlin Park – said it was a privilege to cover a song she loved dearly.

“There are so many elements that excite me about releasing this song,” Park said.

“Its political sentiment is both educational and powerful. Making this song with Essie Holt was truly wonderful. It just felt so right – to release a cover of a song by a queer woman, with two queer women about the power of our community, in pride month. Hopefully, it is a reminder to some that we are here for each other.”

You can pre-save ‘Bloom and Simmer’ on digital streaming platforms from this link.

The tracklist for ‘Bloom and Simmer’ is:

1. Methyl Ethel – ‘Holy Days’

2. HANDSOME – ‘The Walker ft. Essie Holt’

3. Carla Geneve – ‘Red Rocks’

4. Sunbeam Sound Machine – ‘Worry Wart’

5. Obscura Hail – ‘Martyr’

6. Gena Rose Bruce – ‘Upper Hand’

7. Jess Ribeiro – ‘Ghost’

8. Sui Zhen – ‘All I Really Want (Alanis Morissette Cover for Sissy Screens)’

9. Huntly – ‘Tempelhof (Ahm’s Saviour Remix)’

10. friendships – ‘Purebred Dogs (friendships VIP)’

11. Milwaukee Banks – ‘Hold the Phone’

12. Ryan Downey – ‘Good Time Girl (Sofi Tukker Cover)’

13. Dorsal Fins – ‘Heart on the Floor (Live at Newmarket)’

14. Soaked Oats – ‘Houdini (Live at The Others Way 2019)’

15. Jess Locke – ‘Change Anything’

16. Siberian Tiger – ‘Everything is Free’

17. Jeremy Neale – ‘Doom and Terrorise’

18. Wolf & Cub – ‘The Watcher’

19. Velociraptor – ‘Ramona (Acoustic)’

20. Gabriella Cohen – ‘Let’s Stay and Look At The Moon (Demo)’

21. Black Cab – ‘Empire States (Live in Sydney)’