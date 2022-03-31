Remy Ma on Doja Cat’s music: “I Don’t Think She’s a Rapper”

Remy Ma has shared that she doesn’t consider Doja Cat to be a rapper.

She also said that she doesn’t agree with the genre-bending artist – who has been nominated for eight Grammys at this year’s ceremony – receiving nods in the rap category.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper. Let’s be clear with that,” Remy Ma told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the Drink Champs podcast. “They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, has recently reiterated her plans to quit music. This comes after she originally told fans she was done with her career, before retracting those statements.

The rapper and pop star is currently on tour in South America, and was scheduled to play at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay last Tuesday (March 22).

After the festival’s opening day, which was set to feature Doja Cat, was cancelled due to high winds and weather warnings, fans online expressed their disappointment at the star not meeting them outside her hotel.

In response to that, the musician tweeted: “it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore,” she replied. “i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

Then on March 28, the rapper responded to Florida radio station MIX 105.1, who wrote “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring,” alongside an article about her apology.

In response to the tweet, Doja replied: “Yes the fuck I am.”

Elsewhere, Doja Cat brought her set at Lollapalooza Argentina to a standstill last weekend (March 19), after being alerted to an audience member requiring medical attention.

The American singer and rapper was performing her song ‘Options’ when she called for the track to be cut midway through, Billboard reports. Addressing the crowd, she asked if “somebody needs help out there”, to which a section of the crowd waved and pointed.

“We can’t have that,” the singer said, before communicating with security and stage management to take care of the fan. “I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”