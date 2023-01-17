Celebrated Australian singer Renée Geyer has died, aged 69

Renowned Australian jazz and soul singer Renée Geyer has died, aged 69.

Geyer’s death was confirmed in a statement from Mushroom Group, who said that the singer has passed away today (January 17) from complications following hip surgery. While in hospital, it was also discovered that Geyer had inoperable lung cancer. “She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends,” the statement reads.

Born in Melbourne in 1953, Geyer began her music career in Sydney while still in her teens, singing for jazz bands including Dry Red and Sun and soul/R&B group Mother Earth. In 1973, Geyer was signed to RCA Records as a solo artist and recorded her self-titled debut album.

Backed up by Mother Earth, the album consisted of jazz, R&B and soul covers of songs including Van Morrison‘s ‘Moondance’, Bob Dylan‘s ‘Just Like a Woman’, Bill Withers‘ ‘Lean on Me’ and others.

The following year, Geyer released her first charting album, ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s World’. Its title track – a cover of James Brown‘s 1965 song – also became her first hit. Third album ‘Ready to Deal’ was released in 1975, and featured Geyer’s first top 40 single, ‘Heading in the Right Direction’.

Geyer’s first album to be released internationally was 1977’s ‘Moving Along’, produced by famed Motown musician Frank Wilson. Geyer’s seventh studio album, 1981’s ‘So Lucky’, contained her highest-charting single, ‘Say I Love You’, which peaked at number five in Australia and number one in New Zealand.

Geyer’s output in the 1980s and 90s was relatively sporadic, but she remained an in-demand session singer during the decade-plus she spent living in the United States, working with the likes of Neil Diamond, Bonnie Raitt and Buddy Guy. In 1987, she appeared on Sting‘s double-album ‘…Nothing Like the Sun’ and duetted with Joe Cocker on his album ‘Unchained, touring Europe with him as a backing vocalist.

Following the release of ninth album ‘Difficult Woman’ in 1994, Geyer moved back to Australia. She released her memoir, Confessions of a Difficult Woman in 2000, co-written with music journalist Ed Nimmervoll.

Geyer released 15 studio albums over the course of her career, with the most recent being 2013’s ‘Swing’. She was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005, and was the first woman to be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2018, she received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards.

Among those who have paid tribute to Geyer since news of her death emerged are Marcia Hines. “A game changer. A soul diva. My sister in song,” Hines tweeted. “Heart felt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Australian music industry as a whole who have just lost a person who possessed one of the greatest voices I have ever heard.”

Renée Geyer. A game changer. A soul diva. My sister in song. Heart felt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Australian music industry as a whole who have just lost a person who possessed one of the greatest voices I have ever heard. pic.twitter.com/MdWwHaozO2 — Marcia Hines (@TheMarciaHines) January 17, 2023

What a voice. What a life. RIP Renee Geyer. pic.twitter.com/D6TgyL6HkD — David Campbell OAM (@DavidCampbell73) January 17, 2023