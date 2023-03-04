Renée Geyer to be honoured at memorial service in Melbourne next month

The National Theatre in Melbourne will host a public memorial service and “musical celebration” to honour renowned jazz and soul singer Renée Geyer, who died in January at age 69.

The event will be held at the St. Kilda venue on Tuesday April 4, beginning at 6:30pm. In addition to the formal memorial service, performances will come from the likes of Paul Kelly, Russell Morris, Ross Wilson, Deb Conway and Kevin Borich.

Members of the public will be able to attend the event in person, with tickets available here. Fans can also send their condolences to Geyer’s family via the online guestbook here, and in lieu of flowers, they suggest fans of Geyer make donations to music industry mental health charity Support Act.

Geyer’s death was confirmed on January 17, with a statement from Mushroom Group revealing she’d passed from complications following hip surgery and inoperable lung cancer. The statement read that she “was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends”.

Shortly thereafter, Geyer’s manager came out to say that before she’d died, Paul Kelly performed privately for her in the hospital – as had Yuri Pavlinov, Jex Saarelaht, Charlie Owen and Paul Hambrook. Kelly also paid tribute to Geyer alongside Vika and Linda Bull later in January, covering her 1981 classic ‘Say I Love You’ during the Red Hot Summer festival in Mannum.