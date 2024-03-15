Renée Rapp calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire at GLAAD Media Awards

Renée Rapp has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the GLAAD Media Awards.

The singer, songwriter and Mean Girls star made the comments during last night’s ceremony (March 14), at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

When on stage receiving the award for Outstanding Music Artist, Rapp used her acceptance speech to share her thoughts on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and speak out in support of those in Gaza.

“We’re in a room of very influential people, very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of that,” she began. “Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

Her comments were met with applause, and towards the end of the speech she urged the attendees to stand up in support of all sectors of society that face oppression. “Continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, your queer friends and for those who can’t advocate for themselves,” she added.

Since its inception back in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards honour media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of queer people and issues. The 2024 edition was hosted by Wayne Brady and saw famous faces including Sydney Sweeney, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jason Sudeikis, G Flip and Kate Hudson in attendance.

For those in the states, footage of the show will be broadcast on Hulu from March 29.

📹 | @reneerapp calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza tonight during her acceptance speech at the #GLAADAwards pic.twitter.com/eYTUFISu1m — Reneé Rapp Source (@ReneeRappSource) March 15, 2024

The comments from Rapp come in light of countless music acts pulling out of SXSW Festival this year in solidarity with Palestine.

Kneecap, Sprints, Soda Blonde, Gavin James, Robert Grace, Mick Flannery, Chalk, Gurriers, Cardinals and NewDad have all pulled out from the annual music, culture and arts showcase this year, as well as all Irish acts on the bill.

Other acts to have pulled out of the festival include Lambrini Girls’ who said they “can’t affiliate ourselves whatsoever” with the event, Scowl, Gel, Rachel Chinouriri, Gruff Rhys and more.

This came after it was revealed that the US Army was a “super sponsor” of the event as well as defence contractor RTX Corporation, which has supplied weapons to Israel.

In light of the withdrawals, SXSW released a statement regarding all of the bands and artists who have been pulling out of the festival, saying: “We are an organisation that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

Texas governor Greg Abbott, on the other hand, took to X/Twitter to criticise those backing out of the 2024 event.

Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.

https://t.co/t3RyQgLRKN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 12, 2024

According to a report by BBC, by the end of February more than 30,000 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza since October 7. That number equates to about 1.3 per cent of the 2.3 million population of the territory.

It also stated that the actual number of those killed is “likely to be far higher as the count does not include those who have not reached hospitals, among them thousands of people still lost under the rubble of buildings hit by Israeli air strikes”.

The conflict escalated when thousands of Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Renée Rapp is set to perform later this year at the 2024 edition of Reading & Leeds, alongside Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon, Catfish & The Bottlemen and many more. Visit here for remaining tickets.