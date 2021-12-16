NewsMusic News

Reverend & The Makers offer private Zoom gigs to fans spending Christmas Day alone

"I don't like the idea that people will be alone at this time of year," said frontman Jon McClure

Reverend & The Makers’ Jon McClure performs live. CREDIT: Getty

Reverend & The Makers frontman Jon McClure is offering free virtual gigs to fans who will be alone on Christmas Day.

The Sheffield musician announced the Zoom show on Twitter earlier this week (December 13) following the success of last year’s festive broadcast.

“I don’t like the idea that people will be alone at this time of year,” McClure explained in the video. “Especially during a pandemic.”

Fans can nominate themselves or someone else to be in the select online audience by replying to the post. Alternatively, you can send a DM to McClure or Reverend & The Makers on their social media channels.

The group will choose a “limited number” of entrants next week. “Priority goes to those who are alone over the xmas period,” they added. You can see the posts below for further information.

UK citizens are being advised to think carefully about who they mix with over the festive period amid a rise in Omicron cases of coronavirus. The government has triggered its ‘Plan B’ approach in tackling the variant, which includes the use of COVID passes and the reintroduction of face masks in certain settings.

McClure’s virtual Christmas Day 2020 show came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented strict ‘Tier 4’ restrictions in London, the South East and East of England on December 19.

During an interview with the BBC at the time, the frontman said he’d already been offering private performances throughout the pandemic.

“When I’ve seen people are struggling on social media or whatever, I’ll just message them and say, ‘Ere are, get your mates on this Zoom or Facetime call’ and I’ll just play them a couple of songs,” he said.

“I’m bit wary of trying to look, like a lot of people at the minute, like the saviour of lockdown, or some sort of Christ figure. So I’m quietly just trying to do a bit in the background, you know, to keep spirits up.”

Meanwhile, Reverend & The Makers have been confirmed for a homecoming festival appearance at Tramlines 2022.

