Reverend & The Makers vow to record one acoustic song per day for fans throughout 2024

Reverend & The Makers have committed to recording one acoustic song per day for fans for the entirety of 2024.

The Sheffield band’s frontman Jon McClure announced the project on his X account yesterday (January 3), asking fans to sign up for free to receive the tracks each day.

McClure wrote: “Stupidly set myself the task of sending you 1 acoustic song per day (ish) throughout 2024. It’s absolutely FREE. Wish me luck.”

Stupidly set myself the task of sending you 1 acoustic song per day (ish) throughout 2024 It’s absolutely FREE All you need to do is signup here https://t.co/cho2FpfbnN Wish me luck 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i7WzteIv3l — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) January 3, 2024

Alongside the social media post, McClure attached a video, in which he adds: “I’m undoubtedly gonna fail, because, let’s be honest, 360-odd songs is a lot, isn’t it.”

“I do take requests, let me know what you want to hear, and I’ll be sending you a song a day. 2024, let’s go!”

Fans can sign up to receive the daily emails here.

The band’s seventh studio album ‘Heatwave in the Cold North’ was released last April via Distiller Records, their first in six years.

The band are regularly outspoken about political and social issues, and in October, the band joined a campaign to save UK steel, describing it as being at the core of the heritage of their home city, Sheffield.

Taking to social media, frontman Jon McClure called on his fans and the general public to join the campaign, and highlighted the ways in which the movement is particularly important for his hometown.

Reverend and the Makers were also among a group of musicians that signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in November. #MusicForACeasefire was launched by The Peace and Justice Project, which was founded by Jeremy Corbyn, and called for “an end to the siege of Gaza”.

In December, the Sheffield band were named among the first batch of acts that will play this year’s Latitude Festival from July 25-28.