Revisit Violent Soho’s raucous live shows with ‘Vacation Forever’ video

Violent Soho have released a music video for their new single, ‘Vacation Forever’. Watch it below.

The Brisbane band dropped the clip on Thursday (December 19) with a simple message: “It’s been awesome coming back and playing some live shows again.”

Directed by Michael Ridley, the music video pieces together footage of the band playing to massive festival crowds, kicking back in the tour bus and green room, and noodling in the studio. Watch it here.

Violent Soho released ‘Vacation Forever’ alongside other track ‘A-OK’ in November. The video for ‘A-OK’ was released November 13.

Both tracks are Violent Soho’s first releases since their third studio album, ‘WACO’, which arrived in 2016 and spawned the hit singles ‘Soda’ and ‘Viceroy’. The band returned to the studio in May to record their next album, they announced on social media.

Getting shit set for day one tracking new album. Good Monday 💯 pic.twitter.com/wF0R0iOb4o — Violent Soho (@violentsoho) May 20, 2019

It’s been an unreal experience making this new album with a really amazing group of people. It’s getting closer guys! Posted by Violent Soho on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Violent Soho have laid low for most of 2019, though they did end their live drought earlier this month by playing Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They performed alongside Simple Plan, Parkway Drive, A Day To Remember and more.

“Three massive home crowds over the weekend for the four mates from Mansfield,” the band wrote on Instagram last week. “Australia, nothing makes us more happy nor more humbled than to see your lovely faces.”