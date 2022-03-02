Rex Orange County announces 2022 Australian tour

Rex Orange County (aka Alex O’Connor) has announced a five-date run of headline shows in Australia, marking his first time playing in the country since the 2019 Laneway Festival.

After a pair of shows in New Zealand – playing Auckland on Friday September 2 and Wellington on Saturday 3 – O’Connor will perform at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Thursday September 8. He’ll trek to Brisbane for a show at the Riverstage that Saturday (September 10), before heading south for shows in Adelaide and Melbourne (on Monday September 12 and Wednesday 14, respectively). Wrapping up the stint will be a Perth gig at the Belvoir Amphitheatre on Saturday September 17.

Tickets for the run will go on sale here at 11am local time next Friday (March 11). There’ll be two presales: one for those who pre-order the upcoming fourth Rex Orange Country album, ‘Who Cares?’, running from from 11am local time next Wednesday (March 9), and one for those signed up to Secret Sounds’ email newsletter, starting 24 hours later (11am local time, Thursday March 10).

Advertisement

‘Who Cares?’ is primed for release next Friday, following the release of singles ‘Keep It Up’ and ‘Amazing’. The album will also feature a new collaboration with Tyler, The Creator in ‘Open A Window’ – the first time the British artist and US rapper have worked together since the latter’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’.

O’Connor’s last album as Rex Orange County, ‘Pony’, was released in 2019. In a five-star review of the record, NME said: “A dazzling follow up to ‘Apricot Princess’, Rex Orange County’s third studio album is a total delight. It may be miserable outside, and the world’s going to shit, but try listening to ‘Pony’ and not feeling a little bit more optimistic about the future. Go on, we dare you.”

Rex Orange County’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Saturday 10 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Monday 12 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 14 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 17 – Perth, Belvoir Amphitheatre