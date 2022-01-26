Rex Orange County announces new album ‘Who Cares?’ and shares new single ‘Keep It Up’

Rex Orange County has announced details of his new album ‘Who Cares?’ and shared the first track from it in ‘Keep It Up’.

The artist last released a record with his 2020 ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ EP, which was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue that same year.

Rex’s fourth album, ‘Who Cares?’ will be released on March 11 via Sony. It was made in Amsterdam in collaboration with Benny Sings, whom the musician previously worked with on his 2017 platinum-selling breakout single ‘Loving Is Easy’.

The record will also feature a new collaboration with Tyler, The Creator in ‘Open A Window’ – the first time the British artist and US rapper have worked together since the latter’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’.

‘Keep It Up’ opens with lush string melodies before a bassline groove and synth chords drop in in their place. “Keep it up and go on,” Rex sings on the chorus. “You’re only holding out for what you want / You no longer owe the strangers / It’s enough, it’s enough.” Watch the video for the track, which was shot in Amsterdam, above now.

The tracklist for ‘Who Cares?’ is as follows:

‘Keep It Up’

‘Open A Window (feat. Tyler, The Creator)’

‘Worth It’

‘Amazing’

‘One In A Million’

‘If You Want It’

‘7 AM’

‘The Shade’

‘Making Time’

‘Shoot Me Down’

‘Who Cares?’

Rex Orange County previously shared a clip of ‘Keep It Up’ on TikTok last week, while he also teased the release by sending fans mysterious postcards with the song’s title and a phone number written on them. When the number was called, a voicemail message said: “I know it isn’t easy, and you may have had enough. But I promise that it’s worth it, if you try and keep it up.”

The musician’s last album ‘Pony’ was released in 2019. In a five-star review of the record, NME said: “A dazzling follow up to ‘Apricot Princess’, Rex Orange County’s third studio album is a total delight. It may be miserable outside, and the world’s going to shit, but try listening to ‘Pony’ and not feeling a little bit more optimistic about the future. Go on, we dare you.”