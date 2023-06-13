Rex Orange County announces New Zealand, Australia and Asia tour dates

Rex Orange County has announced a tour of the Asia Pacific region later this year.
Today (June 13), Rex Orange County took to social media to announce a fresh slate of tour dates, which will see him perform across New Zealand, Australia and Asia between September and October.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
The tour will kick off on September 15 in Wellington, with a stop in Auckland the following day. Following New Zealand, Rex Orange County will perform five shows across Australia, from Adelaide to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
October will see Rex Orange County perform across Asia, beginning in Japan before making his way to the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.
Tickets to all shows are set to go on sale this week. All general tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, June 16. Pre-sale tickets are available at varying dates for each city. More information can be found at Rex Orange County’s official website.
Check out Rex Orange County’s 2023 New Zealand, Australia and Asia tour dates below.
SEPTEMBER
15 – Wellington – Michael Fowler Centre
16 – Auckland – Spark Arena
19 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre Theatre
22 – Brisbane – Riverstage
23 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion
27 – Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena
OCTOBER
01 – Perth – Belvoir Amphitheatre
06 – Tokyo – Toyosu Pit
08 – Manila – Araneta Coliseum
10 – Hong Kong – Star Hall
12 – Taipei – Zepp New Taipei
14 – Jakarta – Beach City International Stadium
17 – Singapore – Star Theatre
18 – Kuala Lumpur – Zepp KL
21 – Bangkok – Moonstar Studio 1
Rex Orange County was last scheduled to perform in the region in 2020, but had to cancel the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.