Rex Orange County has released a live EP and accompanying tour documentary centred on his Radio City Music Hall concerts and his ‘Pony’ tour.

‘Live at Radio City Music Hall’ is taken from the singer-songwriter’s two sold-out live shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall earlier this year, with performances of songs including: ’10/10′, ‘Pluto Projector’, ‘Always’, ‘Corduroy Dreams’, ‘Sunflower’, ‘Best Friend’, and a cover of Billy Joel‘s ‘New York State Of Mind’.

Advertisement

The documentary, titled FUNNY HOW THINGS GO FROM ONE THING TO ANOTHER, traces Rex’s sold-out ‘Pony’ tour across the UK, Ireland, North America and the beginning of his European run until it had to be cut short in Berlin due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. You can watch the 25-minute film below.

The news follows the singer’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert yesterday (September 29) in which he played ‘Always’.

Rex recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of his debut album, ‘Bcos U Will Never B Free’, by releasing a live performance video of some of the album’s highlight tracks with Pino Palladino. The singer also made the record available on vinyl for the first time, which charted at Number Three in the US and Number Five in the UK vinyl charts upon its release.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of the artist’s third album last year, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote that “the 21-year-old wunderkind has channelled his struggles into a jubilant collection of hope-laced tunes”.