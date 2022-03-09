Rex Orange County shares Tyler, The Creator collab ‘Open A Window’

Rex Orange County has shared a jazzy new collaboration with Tyler, The Creator called ‘Open A Window’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The British artist and the US rapper previously teamed up on Tyler’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’.

‘Open A Window’ is the third track to be taken from Rex’s upcoming album ‘Who Cares?’, which arrives on Friday (March 11). “Could I open a window? / Could somebody open the door?” he sings on the track. “There’s so many reasons / I can barely take it anymore.”

“Really feeling stuck,” Tyler adds on his verse. “Like the middle car on freeway / Pile up with semi-trucks / Open door but you can’t / Tryna run but you pant.” Listen to it below now.

The new song follows last month’s upbeat and sunny ‘Amazing’ and January’s ‘Keep It Up’. ‘Who Cares?’ was recorded in Amsterdam in collaboration with Benny Sings, who previously worked with Rex on his 2017 platinum-selling breakout single ‘Loving Is Easy’.

The singer-songwriter will kick off a North American tour in May before returning to the UK and Ireland for five headline shows, including one at London’s Gunnersbury Park. Tickets can be purchased for the dates here.

Rex Orange County will play:

May 2022

4 – Miami, FL, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

5 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

7 – Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

10 – Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion

11 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

13 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Mann Center for the Performing Arts

14 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

16 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

18 – New Orleans, LA, Mardi Gras World Ballroom

19 – Houston, TX, The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

20 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

22 – Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

23 – Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

25 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

27 – Las Vegas, NV, The Theater at Virgin Hotels

28 – Phoenix, AZ, Mesa Amphitheatre

29 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

June 2022

1 – Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

4 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

5 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre

7 – Portland, OR, McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

8 – Vancouver, BC, PNE Amphitheatre

9 – Seattle, WA, Marymoor Park

11 – Salt. Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair

13 – Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

16 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

17 – Miwaukee, WI, BNO Harris Pavilion

18 – St Louis, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

20 – Columbus, OH, Kemba Live!

21 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

22 – Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

24 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

25 – Detroit, MI, Meadow Brooke Amphitheatre

26 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

July 2022

7 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

15 – Dublin, Iveagh Gardens

August 2022

2 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

3 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

13 – London, Gunnersbury Park

Previously, Rex’s last release came in 2020 with his ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ EP. The project was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue in the same year.