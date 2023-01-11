‘Rhythm Of The Night’ singer El DeBarge reportedly arrested on drug and weapons charges

‘Rhythm Of The Night’ singer El DeBarge has reportedly been arrested in California on drugs and weapons charges.

The musician, who served as the lead singer of his family’s band DeBarge, was stopped at a petrol station in Burbank in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 8)

Police reportedly told TMZ that DeBarge had already stopped at the station when they noticed his vehicle’s plates had expired. When the officers approached the car, they saw an expandable metal baton inside – a weapon which is illegal in California.

Authorities then did a full search of the singer’s vehicle, allegedly finding pepper spray and a substance suspected to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia. DeBarge was also reportedly driving without a valid license.

He has since been charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He reportedly posted bail of $25,000 (£20.6k) and is due in court in March.

DeBarge has been arrested on multiple occasions for drug possession, receiving probation in 2001, 2006 and 2007. The latter year also saw him arrested for domestic violence. However, the charges were later dropped.

He served 13 months of a two-year prison sentence in 2008 after breaking his probation when he was arrested for possession of crack and drug paraphernalia. He later announced that he was sober but, in 2011, cancelled dates in support of his 2010 album ‘Second Chance’ to enter rehab after suffering a relapse.

DeBarge began his career with his family’s group, releasing their debut album ‘The DeBarges’ in 1981. Together, they scored hits including 1985’s ‘Rhythm Of The Night’ and ‘Who’s Holding Donna Now’, before splitting in 1989. The singer had already launched his own solo career in 1986 with the album ‘El DeBarge’ and continued to go it alone following the dissolution of the band.