Richard Ashcroft has shared a new acoustic version of his 2010 track ‘This Thing Called Life’.

The song, originally recorded with No I.D. for Ashcroft’s RPA & The United Nations Of Sound side project, has been reworked for his forthcoming ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’, an album of newly recorded acoustic versions of his solo work and The Verve classics.

It follows, the release of a new version of ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ earlier this month.

Ashcroft has shared a new video of his latest single, which you can view below.

The clip, which was filmed at Richmond Theatre, features a montage of footage of the former Verve man’s personal archive dating back to his childhood.

‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ album which is released on October 29 via RPA/BMG also sees Liam Gallagher feature on ‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’, a single from Ashcroft’s 2000 debut solo album ‘Alone With Everybody‘ alongside a new version of ‘A Song For The Lovers’ from the same record and a host of Verve classics including hit singles ‘Sonnet’ and ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’.

The singer-songwriter recently announced details of four special shows, each billed as “an acoustic evening of his classic songs”. See those dates below.

OCTOBER

16 – London, Palladium (SOLD OUT)

17 – London, Palladium (SOLD OUT)

29 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – London, Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

In other news, the former Verve frontman pulled out of Cornwall’s Tunes In The Dunes festival earlier this month after contracting COVID-19.

Ashcroft has pulled out of multiple festivals recently, including Tramlines Festival and Victorious Festival, but in both instances it was in protest of COVID safety restrictions. The musician is a known anti-vaxxer.