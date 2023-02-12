Richard Clapton announces 50th anniversary concerts in Sydney and Melbourne

Richard Clapton has announced a pair of special theatre shows in Sydney and Melbourne, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his debut album (1973’s ‘Prussian Blue’).

Sydney’s show will take place at the State Theatre on Saturday April 15, while Melbourne’s is set to go down on Friday May 19 at the Palais Theatre. Both will feature two sets from Clapton and his backing band, with tickets going on sale at 9am next Monday (February 20) – find them here.

In a press release, Clapton reflected on the 50th anniversary of ‘Prussian Blue’ – a sleeper hit released in November of 1973 – saying he “had one foot in Southern Germany and another foot in Chippendale, and life was so good in the Lucky Country”.

Clapton continued: “Gough Whitlam was our Prime Minister and the Sydney Opera House was officially opened. I had been away for several years, but when I returned in 1973 there was an amazing embryonic contemporary music scene busting to get out of its shell and take the world by the tail. The explosion of original Australian creativity, that seemed to happen all of a sudden, was awe inspiring and kickstarted me into a burst of creative energy.

“Since then, I have released over 20 albums and I couldn’t possibly guess at how many gigs I’ve played, but I think I’ve played every square inch of this wide brown land. Fast forward to 2008 when Marc Christowski first presented me at the State Theatre in Sydney. This has become an annual pilgrimage for the fans who come from all over Australia and in fact, the world to be part of Richard Clapton at The State.

“And what a great ride it’s been! So… welcome to the party that never ends!”

Since his breakout in the early 1970s, Clapton has released 16 studio albums, three live albums, one soundtrack and six compilations. His biggest hits include ‘Girls On The Avenue’ (the title track to his 1975 album), ‘I Am An Island’, ‘Capricorn Dancer’ and ‘Glory Road’. In 2010, too, he was inducted into the Australian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.