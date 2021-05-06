Richard Clapton announces June 2021 nationwide tour

ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Richard Clapton has announced the details of his forthcoming nationwide tour, promoting his album ‘Music Is Love’.

‘Music Is Love’ marks Clapton’s first covers collection, sticking to songs released between 1966 and 1970, and 16th album overall, and was released last month.

Since it’s a cover album, Clapton’s tour will contain two distinct sets. The first will showcase ‘Music Is Love’, with covers of songs by Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, The Byrds and more.

The second set will see Clapton play a selection of his own tracks, such as 1975’s ‘Girls On The Avenue’ and 1982’s ‘I Am An Island’.

“I am so looking forward to this tour,” Clapton said in a press statement.

“This is a very rare event so come on down and hear some of the world’s greatest songs played by a great band. And yeah – I will be playing a lot of my old songs as well, so all in all it’s gonna be a lot of fun! This is gonna be a real trip.”

The tour will hit dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Thirroul, Sydney and Adelaide, before wrapping up in Perth. Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 12pm AEST on Friday May 14, though a Frontier Members pre-sale will open at 12pm AEST Wednesday May 12.

Richard Clapton’s 2021 ‘Music Is Love’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 18 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 20 – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

Tuesday 22 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Thursday 24 – Sydney, State Theatre

Saturday 26 – Adelaide, The Gov

Sunday 27 – Perth, The Astor Theatre