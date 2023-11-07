Richie Sambora says “it’s time” for a Bon Jovi reunion

As Bon Jovi approach their 40th anniversary, founding member Richie Sambora has said that “it’s time” to organise a reunion.

The guitarist was reflecting on his time in the iconic Jersey rock band in a new interview with People and shared details about upcoming projects about the band, as well as his hopes to take part in a reunion.

“There’s a documentary that’s being done about the band and stuff that I’ve participated in, and people want to come see us play. It’s going to make everybody happy,” he told the outlet over the weekend. “I mean, essentially, that’s why you do it at this point.”

He continued, reflecting on the possibility of a full-blown reunion with Jon Bon Jovi and co. “Yeah, it definitely could happen… It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

As for when fans could expect the event to take place, Sambora confirmed that he was “not sure”, due to everybody’s schedules and own opinions on the prospect.

“It’s up to people, it’s got to be right. That’s all,” he said. “It’s time to do it, though. This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I’m having a ball.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the renowned guitarist recalled how it still feels “unbelievable” to him that the songs he co-wrote with the band – including ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ – have become such a strong part of people’s lives.

“People love to go back and hear the scrapbook of their lives,” he explained. “And, somehow, I’ve been a conduit to that very, very luckily – and a lot of hard work too.”

Sambora co-founded the iconic rock group alongside singer Jon Bon Jovi, original bassist Alec John Such, drummer Tico Torres and keyboardist David Bryan.

The last time he took to the stage with the band was back in 2018, when Bon Jovi were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Speaking with Rolling Stone at the time, he recalled how it never felt “awkward” to rejoin his past bandmates, as they spent so much time together before.

“It’s always great to see the guys. There’s a lot of love here, that’s for sure. When I first walked in, we hadn’t seen each other in three years, and they go, ‘Does it feel awkward?’ No… it doesn’t feel awkward at all. I mean, they’re my songs.”

“You gotta remember, I was in that band for 31 years,” he added. “I played those shows every night. I could do this stuff sleepwalking.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Sambora has opened up about being willing to hold a reunion with the band. Back in February, he said in an interview that discussions for his comeback were underway.

“We’re talking about it,” he recalled. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to [return to Bon Jovi] at this point.”

In other Richie Sambora news, earlier this year, the guitar icon was revealed to have been the mystery celebrity singing in a jacket potato costume on The Masked Singer UK.

As for Bon Jovi, it was recently confirmed that frontman will not be performing at his son’s wedding. The news was shared by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is set to marry Bon Jovi’s son and joked that the singer “needs a break” from playing live.