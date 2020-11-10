Rico Nasty confirms release date for her debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’

Rico Nasty has announced the release date for her major label debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’.

The Maryland rapper is readying the release of the LP — which was first announced back in August — following on from the success of her breakthrough mixtapes ‘Sugar Trap 2’ (2017) and ‘Nasty’ (2018), as well as her 2019 Kenny Beats collaboration ‘Anger Management’.

Rico will release ‘Nightmare Vacation’ on December 4 via Atlantic, and the album is set to feature collaborations with the likes of Trippie Redd, Aminé, Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.

Advertisement

The latter two artists recently guested on Rico’s single ‘Don’t Like Me’, which will feature on the record along with the singles ‘iPhone’ and ‘Own It’.

The likes of Dylan Brady, Take a Daytrip, Avedon and Tay Keith have all contributed production to ‘Nightmare Vacation’ — the artwork for which you can see above.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Rico described ‘Nightmare Vacation’ as sounding like “‘Sugar Trap’ on steroids” and admitted that she is “nervous” about releasing the album.

Explaining how she “really tried to perfect her craft” while writing and recording ‘Nightmare Vacation’, Rico added: “I made ‘Anger Management’ in a week. I made ‘Nasty’ and ‘Sugar Trap’ in around three months. I made ‘Tales Of Tacobella’ in a month – two, tops. I made this album in a year.

“I hope that I’m not one of the people that over-perfected it and took away what [the fans] enjoyed.”

Advertisement

Rico will feature on Kali Uchis’ upcoming second studio album ‘SIN MIEDO (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’, which is set for release next week.