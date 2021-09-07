Rico Nasty drops five surprise new songs on SoundCloud

Rico Nasty has surprised fans this week by dropping five brand new songs without warning on SoundCloud.

Announcing the release of the songs on Instagram, Rico – real name Maria Kelly – posted a photo of a close-up of her face, and wrote “secrets on Soundcloud”.

She linked to a playlist titled ‘Rico’s Archives’ containing five songs, including ‘Switch Places’, ‘Grow Up’, ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘Show Me Your Love’, produced by Take a Daytrip, and ‘How Ya Feel’, produced by Jetsonmade.

Listen to the playlist below:

The release of the five songs comes just days after Rico Nasty made her debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, where she performed breakout hit ‘Smack A Bitch’, last year’s ‘OHFR?’ and more backed with an all-female band.

Last year, Rico dropped her debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Natty Kasambala wrote, “While Nasty’s catalogue has found her focused on pushing to the extremities of self-expression – baking rock, screamo and punk directly into her rap with reckless abandon – with this record she flexes her chops as an artist with mainstream appeal.”

The review went on to call the album “a refreshingly liberating soundtrack to a year that has felt a little like the end of the world.”

Earlier this year, Rico dropped new single ‘Magic’, while also teasing a mysterious new project titled ‘Rx’. Another single, ‘Buss’, followed last month.