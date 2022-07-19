Rico Nasty, Flight Facilities lead NYE in the Park 2022 line-up

Sydney’s NYE in the Park festival has announced its return for 2022, ringing in the new year on December 31 at its regular home of Victoria Park in Camperdown.

This year’s bill includes US rapper Rico Nasty and Crazy P Soundsystem – the DJ iteration of UK deep house group Crazy P, as headed by band members Chris Todd and Danielle Moore. They are joined by headliners Flight Facilities, as well as Lime Cordiale, Cut Copy and San Cisco. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Late Nite Tuff Guy, GRAACE, Vacations, Grentperez, Daft Punk tribute act Discovery and Becca Hatch.

This year will mark the fifth edition of NYE in the Park, which began in 2017 and has reoccurred every year except for 2020, when it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Pre-sale tickets for this year’s iteration will go on sale next Tuesday (July 26) at 6pm AEST. You can register for pre-sale access here.

Advertisement

Rico Nasty was also previously announced as part of this year’s Falls Festival in Birregurra, Byron Bay and Fremantle, sharing a bill with Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx. The rapper is currently gearing up to release her ‘Las Ruinas’ mixtape this Friday (July 22), the follow-up to her 2020 LP ‘Nightmare Vacation’.

NYE in the Park’s 2022 line-up is:

Flight Facilities

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

Rico Nasty

San Cisco

Crazy P Soundsystem

Late Nite Tuff Guy

GRAACE

Vacations

Grentperez

Discovery

Becca Hatch

Tori Levett

+ more

Hosted by the Poof Doof Drag Jamboree