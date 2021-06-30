Rico Nasty releases new single ‘Magic’ from forthcoming mixtape

Rico Nasty has released a new single, ‘Magic’, after teasing the release last week.

Compared to the tracks on her debut album, last year’s ‘Nightmare Vacation’, the new single is far more melodic, with a lightly strummed guitar foregrounding the rapper’s vocals throughout.

In a statement seen by Pitchfork, the rapper – real name Maria Kelly – said she wants the song “to bring out another side of you and almost feel like you’re being taken over by magic”.

Listen to the single below:

‘Magic’ is lifted from Kelly’s forthcoming mixtape, ‘Rx’, which she began hinting at last month. The project will arrive sometime this summer, and is reportedly co-produced by 100 gecs‘ Dylan Brady.

‘Rx’ will follow on from Rico Nasty’s debut album, ‘Nightmare Vacation’, which arrived back in December. NME gave the album four stars, writing “the frenetic Maryland artist will not be restrained by any boundaries – genre, social or otherwise – as this thrilling, wildly charged, star-stuffed debut proves”.

“While Nasty’s catalogue has found her focused on pushing to the extremities of self-expression – baking rock, screamo and punk directly into her rap with reckless abandon – with this record she flexes her chops as an artist with mainstream appeal. It’s a refreshingly liberating soundtrack to a year that has felt a little like the end of the world.”